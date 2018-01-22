New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts was today handed over to the Delhi Police by a city court for custodial interrogation for two weeks.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Abdul Subhan Qureshi, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), to 14-day police custody after an application was moved by Special Cell of the police in this regard.

According to the police, 46-year old Qureshi was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening on secret information that he would come to meet an old acquaintance. He was being followed by teams of the Special Cell and other intelligence agencies.

He had been living in Nepal under a fake identity and had gone to Saudi Arabia between 2015-2017, police had said at a press conference earlier. Qureshi's name had also cropped up in the probe into the serial blasts in Mumbai and Bangalore, police said.

More than 50 persons were killed when 20 blasts ripped through Gujarat's main city Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, it said. The Indian Mujahideen had taken responsibility for these blasts then. PTI UK PKS ARC .

