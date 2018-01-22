Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) said today that it has not taken a decision on an electoral alliance with the Congress, a day after the CPI(M) ruled out a tie-up with the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said his party is generally of the opinion that all secular forces should come together on a broader platform, but an electoral alliance is different.

"About the electoral alliance with the Congress, we have not decided either to join or not to join. We have not taken any such decision. We will discuss about it," Reddy told PTI.

"After the resolution of the CPI(M) (adopted yesterday), we will discuss this issue within our party and also with the CPI(M)," he said.

Reddy does not think there is any possibility of having an all India alliance with the Congress, but said "in some states, no-contest type of things can be worked out." "But we want the Left unity as the first priority. So, on this issue, we want to discuss in our party and with the CPI(M) also," he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's draft resolution proposing an alliance with the Congress was yesterday voted against by the Left party's central committee, which ruled out any form of electoral ties with the party.

The draft prepared by the Yechury-led faction, which had favoured adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP, was defeated in voting by the Kerala delegation led by politburo member Prakash Karat.

The Karat-led faction had opposed any sort of direct or indirect alliance with the Congress.

"The draft political resolution adopted after incorporating some amendments, states that there is no electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress," Yechury said after conclusion of the meeting. PTI RS GK DV .

