Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Actor Darren Chriss is now engaged to producer girlfriend Mia Swier after being in a relationship for seven-and-a-half years.

The "Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" actor took to social media to announce the good news.

"Mia and I have had seven-and-a-half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, crazy adventures together.

"And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage, (sic)" Chriss, 30, wrote alongside their photo in which they can be seen posing happily.

Swier is a New York University's Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production alum and has worked for networks, such as Fox and Showtime. PTI RDS RDS .

