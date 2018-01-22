New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women today sought details from the capital's industrial body DSIIDC and the police if they were aware of the blaze-hit firecracker factory in Bawana area operating illegally.

Ten women were among the 17 people who were charred to death when a massive blaze ripped through the firecraker storage unit on Saturday.

The DCW has sought details of the beat officers in the police department responsible for ensuring no illegal activities were being undertaken in the area, according to a notice issued by it to the Bawana police station.

The women's panel also asked the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) if the land where the factory was built was allotted by it.

"How were firecrackers being stored or produced in the factory without the knowledge of the Delhi Police. Please provide the names and designations of the beat officers responsible for ensuring that no illegal activities are being undertaken in the area where this illegal firecracker factory was operating?," the notice stated.

The DCW sought information from DSIIDC about the purpose for which the land had to be used, terms and conditions of the allotment and other relevant documents for the same.

"Whether the DSIIDC was aware that the said land is being used to run an illegal firecracker factory? If yes, please provide the action taken on the same," the commission said in its notice to the industrial body.

Issuing notice to the managing director of the DSIIDC and the station house officer of the Bawana police station, the DCW sought details of complaints regarding operation of illegal factories in the area received since 2016 till date and action taken on the same.

It also sought to know what action would Delhi police and DSIIDC initiate against it's officers on the incident and action plan proposed for preventing such incidents in future.

"Issued notices on Bawana fire which claimed lives of pregnant women. Asked MCD on what basis did it issue licenses.

Also, asked police and MCD how an illegal firecracker factory was running right under their nose," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted.

The DSIIDC, in its preliminary report yesterday, stated that it does not have any regulatory functions nor is mandated to issue any type of license or permission for factory construction.

The report, submitted to Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, stated that DSIIDC is primarily involved in organised and orderly development of industrial estates including the common facilities for promotion of industries in Delhi. PTI PLB KIS .

