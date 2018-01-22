Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) A prominent Nepalese businessman has filed a defamation case against an Indian-origin publisher for allegedly publishing "false" news reports linking him to a money laundering case.

Ajya Raj Sumargi, the chairman of the Muktishree group of companies, filed the case at Kathmandu District Court alleging that Kailash Sirohiya, Kantipur Media Group chairman and managing director, caused damage to his reputation by publishing false reports.

He demanded Rs 250 million as compensation.

The case was filed following the news reports published in Kantipur daily about Sumargi's attempt to bring money as loan from offshore tax havens, including British Virgin Islands.

Sumargi said Sirohiya tried to blackmail him. He said that the publication of "false" reports also obstructed the huge amount of foreign investment he was trying to bring into the country for establishing various industries.

He also sought protection for him, saying he was threatened by Sirohiya. PTI SBP NSA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.