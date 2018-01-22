New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Congress today hit the streets demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the office of profit row that has led to the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs.

Maken led a march of Congress workers from the party's office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Central Delhi towards the Delhi Secretariat, before the police stopped them at ITO crossing.

He alleged "nexus" between the Election Commission and the Aam Aadmi Party behind the "delay" in disqualification of the MLAs, which has brought the city on the brink of a mini Assembly poll of sorts.

Maken wondered if it was done to ensure election of the AAP's three Rajya Sabha choices.

However, the AAP said its nominees would have won the Rajya Sabha polls even if "40 MLAs were disqualified".

"In Rajya Sabha elections, a candidate needs 50 per cent plus one vote of the total votes polled. So, even if 40 MLAs were disqualified, the AAP would still have won all the three seats," a party spokesperson said.

Maken alleged that contrary to AAP's claims that it provided no benefits to its Parliamentary Secretaries, they were given "facilities equivalent to ministers such as vehicles, furnitures, office spaces".

In a major setback to the ruling AAP in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit. Kovind gave his assent on Saturday to the recommendation in this regard by the Election Commission. PTI SBR NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.