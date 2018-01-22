New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Discovery Communications India today said it has sold out advertisement inventory of its upcoming series Battle Ops for both televsion and digital medium with nine sponsors coming on board.

The company said it has roped in Mahindra KUV and Thums Up as co-presenting sponsors. The series will be co-powered Swiggy, Suzuki Intruder, Parle G and Gillette.

Idea, LIC of India and K P Foods have come on board as associate sponsors, Discovery Communications India said in a statement.

Battle Ops, a series chronicling the most iconic military operations will premiere on January 26 at on Discovery Channel and digital channel Veer by Discovery. PTI PRJ RKL BAL .

