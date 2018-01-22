entry Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) DMK is all set to hold a nearly two-month long brainstorming session with functionaries from across the state from February 1 to fine-tune the party apparatus ahead of the local body elections expected to be held later this year.

The meeting also comes at a time when two big matinee idols Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have announced their political entry.

To be chaired by the party working president M K Stalin, the interactive session with functionaries from the lowest rung of village panchayat level secretary to district secretaries will commence on February one and go on till March 22.

"Party functionaries should participate without fail in the meetings to be held to strengthen party work," senior DMK leader and general secretary K Anbazhagan said.

The deliberations on day one will begin with Coimbatore where the ruling AIADMK has been traditionally strong in terms of party organisation and electoral wins as well.

During the first ten days, notably the party leadership will devote its attention towards the western region, known in Tamil Nadu as 'Kongu belt,' including Erode, Tirupur and Salem where the ruling party again is comparatively much stronger.

Later comes districts including Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts in central Tamil Nadu followed by others.

Party sources said the meet was a "regular exercise," ahead of any key election.

The DMK meet is also likely to deliberate the 'fineprint' of the political situation that could evolve following the entry of the actors and the steps needed to be taken in this respect, the sources added.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said yesterday that local body polls will be held soon.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a few days ago that the ruling AIADMK was ready to face the local body polls.

Originally slated to be held in October 2016, the civic poll matter went to the Madras High Court on a petition of the main opposition DMK. On September 5, 2017 the Madras HC ordered that local body polls be conducted by November 17.

However, SEC could not do so for many reasons. Following this, the DMK filed a contempt petition. On November 14, the SEC tendered an unconditional apology and the court reserved orders. PTI VGN SS .

