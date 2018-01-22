inspected: BMC Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today said that it had found violations in 3,729 of the 5,269 establishments it had inspected so far for compliance with fire safety norms.

These establishments include hotels, malls, cinema halls, theatres, basements, godowns among others, a BMC statement informed.

It added that out of the 5,269 establishments inspected so far, 2,973 establishments were served notices and owners were asked to rectify irregularities.

Illegal parts of 684 commercial establishments were immediately demolished and 72 others were sealed for grave violations, the statement informed.

The statement added that out of 40 cinemas and theatres that were inspected, six were served notices for irregularities.

"Out of the 54 malls inspected, 37 were served notices and four malls faced demolition. Two malls were also sealed by the anti-encroachment cell," it said.

The BMC , in the aftermnath of the Kamala Mills compound fire on December 29 that killed 14 persons, had formed 52 squads across its 24 administrative wards to carry out a drive against such violations.

In neighbouring Thane, the municipal corporation today razed 16 illegal hotels and sealed around eight unauthorised bars and hookah parlours, it said in an official release.

The demolition drive was carried out in areas like Khevra Circle, Kothari Compound and Hiranandani Meadows, a TMC release said.

Besides the civic officials demolished extensions of 10 hotels in the city, the release informed. PTI APM COR BNM .

