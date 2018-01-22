Puri, Jan 22 (PTI) Five persons were killed and three others injured when the autorickshaw carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Puri district, police said today.

The accident took place on Jagannath Sadak in Satyabadi area last night when eight persons were returning to their village in an autorickshaw after attending cremation of a man at Swargadwar in Puri, the police said.

Two persons died on the spot while three other died in hospital. The deceased and victims have been identified as the residents of Andalsingha village under Kanas block in the district.

The condition of the injured persons is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they added. PTI COR AAM RG .

