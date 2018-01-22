Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said there are four power projects operational on river Chenab, while seven more have been proposed to be constructed on the river.

Replying to the discussion held on power infrastructure raised by NC MLC Sajad Ahmad Kichloo in the Legislative Council today, the deputy chief minister said there are four power projects with 1,680 MW cumulative capacity operational on river Chenab and seven more projects having a total capacity of 5,388 MW have been proposed to be constructed on the river flowing through Chenab Valley comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

He said that a comprehensive Relief and Rehabilitation (RR) policy has been formulated for the affected people of three power projects of Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kawar in Kishtwar district.

The government would provide Rs 33 lakh for undertaking the construction for individual house; the extent of stamp duty would be limited to Rs 25 000 besides providing an amount of Rs 40,000 for construction of work shed and 25,000 for cattle shed and providing a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for undertaking studies of the children of the affected families, he said.

Giving details of the commissioned power projects on river Chenab, Singh said that Dulhasti Power Project with a capacity of 390 MW, Bhagliar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP) Stage-I and II with capacity of 450 MW each and Salal Hydro Electric Project (HEP) with capacity of 390 MW are operational and are generating power which is being supplied as per set norms.

Singh further informed the House that seven more power projects having a total capacity of 5,388 MW include 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP, 624 MW Kiru HEP, 540 MW Kawar HEP, 1856 MW Sawalakote HEP, 390 MW Kirthai-I, 930 MW Kirthai-II and 48 MW Lower Kalnai are proposed to be constructed on river Chenab.

The minister said that out of these projects three projects Pakaldul, Kiru and Kwar HEPs are in advanced stage of tendering while as final clearance is awaited at CEA for Sawlakote HEP.

He said the detailed project report (DPR) for Kirthai-I project is under appraisal at Central Electricity Authority (CEA) while as Kirthsai-II has been appraised by the CEA for which a consultant has been engaged for preparation of bid document for execution of project.

He said that execution of Lower Kalnai Project at an estimated cost of Rs 576.87 crore has been taken by Coastal Projects Limited, but only 10 per cent progress has been achieved and due to poor performance of contractor the work is bound to get delayed.

He said an amount of Rs 108.10 crore has been expended so far. With regard to the 800 MW Burser HEP, Singh said the project is one among the seven projects handed over to NHPC for development under central sector under an MoU in July, 2000 between the State government and the government of India.

He said the project in under investigation and DPR preparation, appraisal.

However, the project is yet to be cleared by government of India for construction, the Minister said. PTI AB MKJ .

