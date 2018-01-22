Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 22 (PTI) In a daring daylight robbery, four armed men today looted 25 kg of gold, estimated at Rs six crore, from the office a gold loan company here, the police said.

The unidentified robbers barged into the office of Manappuram Finance Limited in Nayapura area around 1 pm and stole the jewellery at gunpoint, Inspector-General, Kota range, Vishal Bansal told reporters.

The four men then bolted the main gates off the office and fled on motorcycles, Bansal said.

Police are scanning the footage of the CCTVs installed in the office and surrounding areas to trace the accused, the IG said.

He added that the record of criminals in city is also being looked into. PTI CORR HMB KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.