Kanpur, Jan 22 (PTI) The engine of a goods train today caught fire between Billhaur and Uttaripura railway stations near here disrupting movement of trains towards Farukkabad for a few hours.

Several trains, including Kanpur-Kashganj Express, Faukkabad Express, Kalinidi Express, and Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express, got delayed by over three hours because of the fire, a railway official said.

The Mathura-Balrampur goods train was stopped between Billhaur and Uttaripura station after fire was detected in its engine, Izzat Nagar division Railway Public Relation Officer, Rajendra Singh, told PTI.

Fire extinguishers wre used to douse the flame, he said, adding that the train was taken away to its destination using another engine.

An inquiry has been instituted into the matter, Singh said. PTI COR SMI CHT .

