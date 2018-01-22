Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) A civilian was injured in a grenade attack by militants who were targeting the security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards the CRPF personnel at Pampore town, 14 km from here, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to one civilian.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the militants, the official said adding no arrests have been made so far. PTI MIJ RT .

