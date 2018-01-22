New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Guar gum prices firmed up by Rs 125 to Rs 9,344 per quintal in futures trading following accumulation of positions by participants, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on robust export demand.

Market players said raising of bets by speculators on the back of a strong trend at the spot markets largely on export demand, influenced guar gum futures here.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, guar gum to be delivered in February strengthened by Rs 125 or 1.36 per cent to Rs 9,344 per quintal, in an open interest of 72,030 lots.

Likewise, the delivery for the March month hardened by Rs 115 or 1.23 per cent to Rs 9,457 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 11,155 lots. PTI SDG SUN ANU .

