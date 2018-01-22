New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India today reported a standalone net profit at Rs 194.36 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs 152.97 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,993.53 crore. It was Rs 1,650.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the results are not comparable with previous period as it had acquired consumer durable business of LEEL Electricals Ltd in May last year.

"We expect that rationalisation of GST rates for electrical product categories would trigger positive sentiments amongst consumers. We are optimistic on growth going forward," Havells India Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Rai Gupta said.

Revenue from switchgear division was Rs 344 crore during the quarter as against Rs 331 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

The cable division grew to Rs 626 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 609 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, the company said.

The company's stock was trading 1.29 per cent up at Rs 554 apiece on BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.