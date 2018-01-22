Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR in the alleged mysterious death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Rejecting the revision petition against a lower court order which had dismissed the prayer, Justice M V Muralidaran directed the petitioner to approach the one-man inquiry commission headed by retired judge A Arumugasamy, probing the hospitalisation and subsequent death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

Advocate A K Velan had filed the petition challenging the order of the 14th metropolitan magistrate on June 27 last year, dismissing his petition seeking a direction to the city police to register an FIR in the alleged mysterious death of Jayalalithaa.

Justice Muralidaran asked the petitioner to approach the Inquiry Commission within two weeks to ventilate his grievance by way of filing a representation or other documents.

The petitioner had contended that Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 in a suspicious manner after 75 days of hospitalisation here.

He alleged that doctors had suppressed the facts and details of treatment given to her, leading to suspicion over her death. PTI CORR VS SMN .

