Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1630 hrs.

BOM 6 MP-PADMAAVAT-PROTEST Ujjain: Members of the Karni Sena block some roads here to oppose the release of the controversial film "Padmaavat".

BOM 1 MH-FIRE Mumbai: A massive fire breaks out in an industrial area in suburban Andheri, injuring two fire men and gutting a part of the premises.

BES 1 MH-SYNAGOGUE-R-DAY Pune: Notwithstanding its dwindling numbers, the Bene Israel community here takes pride in being "Indian" and hoists the tricolour on the Republic Day and the Independence Day to express its "sense of patriotism". PTI NRB NRB BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.