Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Almost a month after Assembly poll results were declared in Himachal Pradesh, state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu today dissolved the party's five block committees.

Among those dissolved included the Block Congress Committee in Shimla (Rural), from where former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya had won the polls.

No reason has been given for dissolving the Block Congress Committees.

The other Block Congress Committees which have been dissolved with immediate effect are Dharamsala (Urban), Dharamsala, Ghumarwin and Kandaghat. PTI PCL NSD .

