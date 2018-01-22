Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) HungerBox, the B2B food-tech company today announced the closing of USD 2.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Lionrock Capital and Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

"The funding received from marquee investors will boost our ability to scale our operations to keep pace with the traction we are seeing for our digital cafeteria management solution," HungerBox CEO & Co-Founder Sandipan Mitra said.

He said HungerBox's business has scaled tremendously over the last 15 months with nearly seven million orders placed on the company platform till date.

"We are clocking more than 120,000 daily orders and expect to scale this to half a million orders per day by end-2018," he said.

Started in 2016, HungerBox is a full stack, food-tech company focused on the B2B space and operates 100+ digital cafeterias for more than 75 corporate clients including Qualcomm, Microsoft, FirstSource, Accenture, CapGemini, Genpact, ABB, Amazon and McKinsey, across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR and Jaipur.

HungerBox said it's tech-led solution enables end-to-end digital cafeteria management with the company's proprietary technology platform connecting food vendors to employees within client organizations through a customised mobile app available to each employee.

"There is tremendous potential for innovation in the B2B food-tech arena as corporate spends on F&B are already massive and growing year-on-year. HungerBox addresses this large space with an easily scalable model and an end-to-end solution that provides a win-win to employees as well as to corporate clients," Kris Gopalakrishnan said.

HungerBox,started by Sandipan Mitra and Uttam Kumar, who are both veterans of the food tech space in India, employs 200 staff across the country.

HungerBox is promoted by GrowthStory, the venture-builder platform founded by serial entrepreneurs, K Ganesh and Meena Ganesh. PTI KSU APR APR .

