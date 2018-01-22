London, Jan 22 (PTI) Veteran actor Tom Hanks has said he was initially "afraid" of his "The Post" co-star Meryl Streep when they were shooting for the journalism drama.

The Steven Spielberg-directed movie marked the first time the two actors had ever worked together, reported Contactmusic.

Speaking to The I Paper, Hanks, 61, said, "I'm in awe of Meryl Streep. I was afraid of Meryl Streep. I did not know what to say to Meryl Streep." Hanks is not the only person on the team to pay tributes to Streep, 68, as Spielberg recently dubbed her the "greatest actress" working today. PTI SHD RDS .

