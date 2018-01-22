London, Jan 22 (PTI) Gemma Atkinson has quashed the rumours of her dating "Strictly Come Dancing" professional Gorka Marquez.

The 33-year-old actor said she would love to get hitched one day, but wants to take the plunge with the right person.

"No, I'm not dating anyone at the moment. I wish I was.

It's like I go through phases. I said to my mum the other day, 'It'd be nice to have a fella.' Then the day after, I was like, 'I'm so glad I'm on my own!' "I'd much rather be on my own and be happy than be in the wrong situation with the wrong person. I would love marriage and I would love kids, but not until I'm in a place where I'm ready for them. I don't want to just fit the mould because I'm running out of time. No chance!" Atkinson told the Daily Mirror newspaper. PTI RDS RDS .

