release (EDS: Adding details) Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) Members of the Rajput group--Karni Sena-- today took to the streets in some parts of Madhya Pradesh to oppose the proposed January 25 release of the controversial film "Padmaavat", blocking roads and burning tyres to disrupt vehicular traffic.

Karni Sena activists staged road blockades in Indore, Ujjain and Jhabua.

The protests erupted on a day Madhya Pradesh moved the Supreme Court, besides Rajasthan, seeking recall of its January 18 order by which the film was allowed to be released in theatres across the country.

In Ujjain, protesters put burning tyres on the roads connecting Ujjain to Nagda, Dewas to Maksi and Agar to Kota.

Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar said the administration has appealed to protesters not to take the law into their hands.

"We have cleared the roads after receiving a memorandum from the protesters," he said.

There were reports that protesters hurled stones at vehicles on the Agar-Kota road. The SP, however, denied such incidents happened.

"There were small road blockades. We will take stern legal action if protesters disrupt law and order," he said.

In Indore, around 50 activists of the Karni Sena burnt tyres on a bypass near the city, resulting in a traffic snarl for around an hour.

The road was cleared after the police reached the spot.

Meena Karnavat, in-charge of Indore's Kshipra police station, said no FIR was registered following the protest.

In Jhabua, the Sena activists blocked Indore-Ahmedabad national highway 59, about five kms away from the district headquarters, for about an hour.

Karni Sena's Jhabua district president Mahendra Singh Rathore said they would not allow screening of the movie.

The Supreme Court had last week paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat", by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Though Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments had not issued any formal order, the two states had stated they would not allow the exhibition of the film.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The Karni Sena has accused filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of projecting queen Padmini of Chittorgarh in bad light and distorting history. CORS HWP ADU MAS GK NSK SK .

