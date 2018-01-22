New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Baloch activist today appealed to India for help in getting Independence to Balochistan, the way, he said, it did for Bangladesh.

Abdul Qadeer Baloch, the vice-chairman of 'International Voice for Baloch Missing Persons', said China will not be allowed to "lay a single brick" in the Pakistan's restive province. China is building the Gwadar port, which falls in the province.

"We request the Indian government to extend its sympathies with Balochistan and help us the way it did for Bangladesh," he said.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Study Group.

Balochistan is the largest province, and a resource-rich one, of Pakistan, which has been witnessing insurgency since its accession to the country. PTI PR TIR .

