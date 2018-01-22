New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court today permitted Mohanan Rajesh, who is under the scanner over the INX media deal along with former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, to travel abroad from January 27 to February 5.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra allowed his plea to travel to Scotland to visit his son and directed him to file an undertaking within three days indicating his flight details and that he would come back by February 5.

"Needless to say, if the undertaking is not complied with, the applicant-respondent (Rajesh) shall face such consequences as may be deemed fit and proper," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The bench made it clear that the order has been passed as an "ad interim measure" and without prejudice to the contentions to be advanced by both parties when the main special leave petitions would be finally heard.

"It is made clear that present order shall not be regarded as any reflection upon the legality or otherwise of the look-out circular," the bench said.

The apex court has fixed the main special leave petitions for hearing on January 31 which pertains to the issuance of look out circulars (LOC) against Karti and others and whether the matter be remanded back to Madras High Court for disposal on merits.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that the high court had no territorial jurisdiction to stay and decide the matter arising out of the issuance LoC against Karti and others, as the FIR in the case was registered in Delhi.

The apex court, on November 20 last year, had allowed Karti to visit the United Kingdom from December 1-10 for his daughter's admission at the Cambridge University there.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15 last year, had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti Chidambaram's father was the Union Finance Minister.

The top court is hearing pleas including the CBI's appeal challenging the Madras High Court order staying LOC against Karti Chidambaram. The CBI had on September 1 last year said there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the LOC.

Earlier, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to probe in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS ARC .

