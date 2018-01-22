New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from April 7 to May 27, the IPL governing council said today.

Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The IPL governing council also decided to shift the start of the matches, which were scheduled to begin at 8pm and 4pm earlier.

"The Broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

"Live broadcast of 8pm game will be shifted to 7pm, while 4pm will be played at 5:30pm," he added.

Kings XI Punjab will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in Indore, while the home matches of Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to IPL after serving a two-year ban, will be decided after the Rajasthan High court's hearing on January 24.

A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer in this year's IPL auction at Bangalore on January 27 and 28. PTI BS ATK SSC SSC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.