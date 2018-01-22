Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) William H Macy today used his 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards win to share his perspective as a male actor in the era of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Macy, who won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, told reporters backstage that "it's hard to be a man these days," reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I think a lot of us feel like we're under attack, and that we need to apologise, and perhaps we do, and perhaps we are. But we'll keep talking. To repeat, I'm blessed that I'm in this business," he said.

Referencing to the organised Time's Up campaign, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces, Macy said, "We had a meeting, a bunch of guys got together, under the auspices of Time's Up Â— and that's good for men." The actor, who has two daughters, said he feels it is a good time to be a girl.

"I have two daughters, and I feel girls are ascendant, and I'm thrilled for them... I'm proud of this business, because such things as safety in the workplace Â— I think that's done. We're not going back. It's changed. It changed in an instant, and itÂ’s not going back," he said.

Macy beat out Anthony Anderson for "Black-ish", Aziz Ansari for "Master of None", "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" Larry David, Sean Hayes for "Will & Grace" and "GLOW's" Marc Maron.

