Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Alison Brie addressed the empowering nature of her show "GLOW" in the Time's Up age at the SAG Awards and also spoke about the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against her brother-in-law James Franco.

Franco, who is the elder brother of Brie's husband Dave, was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a report in the Los Angeles Times.

"I think that above all, what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimised should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family.

"Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course, now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do," Brie told E! News.

The 35-year-old actor attended the awards along with the team of her Netflix's series. The cast of the wrestling dramedy was nominated as an ensemble. PTI SHD SHD .

