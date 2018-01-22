Banihal (J-K), Jan 22 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO), who last week fled his post along with his service rifle -- an AK 47, was today arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The weapon has also been seized, a senior police officer said.

Mohammad Yaseen (22), hailing from Shishnan village and posted at Marwah police station, had fled along with the AK-47 rifle on Friday night.

"The SPO was arrested in a joint operation by police and the Rashtriya Rifles this evening," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishwar-Ramban range, Basant Kumar Rath told PTI.

Yaseen was arrested from an area within two kms of the police station and the weapon also recovered, Rath said.

"We are questioning him to find out the motive behind his action," the officer said. PTI CORR TAS KIS .

