Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir police, in an advisory, sought people's cooperation in view of heightened security arrangements and asked officials to maintain a vigil on possible infiltration routes to scuttle nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

"All Station House Officers and in-charges of police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round the clock," reads the advisory issued from police headquarters here.

"In-charge, border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past," it stated.

In the advisory, village defence committee members, numberdards, chowkidars have been directed to cooperate with the police for the safety and security especially in view of forthcoming Republic Day celebrations and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB and LoC.

"Keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day, present security scenario in the state and impending threats from anti-national elements, some checking and frisking points have been established in Jammu City as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the public.

"The people are requested to cooperate with the police and do not feel the step as harassment by the police," the advisory said.

The police requested the managements of all schools not to allow any stranger in the premises and take necessary precautionary measures.

It said the police are available round-the-clock and people can share any information at any time by dialling emergency number 100. PTI TAS NSD .

