Beijing, Jan 22 (PTI) Four historic wooden buildings, owned by action star Jackie Chan, have found a new home in China's east Anhui province, state media reported today.

The four Hui-style structures, which date back to the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) to the late Qing Dynasty (1644- 1911), will be stationed in an exhibition park in Bengbu city.

The buildings were dismantled into coded parts in Tianjin, their original location, and sent to the park in containers before they are reconstructed, according to the exhibition park, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The buildings will be better protected here and displayed to the public after they are restored," said Yang Shu, a member of park staff.

Covering 333 hectares, the park was built to preserve Hui-style historic buildings, which are a major Chinese architectural style from ancient times.

With exquisite homes, ancestral halls and memorial archways as the most impressive embodiments, Hui-style buildings are mostly seen in Anhui and Zhejiang provinces.

Hui is one of the ethnic communities in China.

In 2013, 63-year-old Jackie Chan donated two buildings, a pavilion and an opera stage that he bought years ago, to a Singapore university. It led to a heated debate in China over the preservation of such antiquities. PTI KJV CPS .

