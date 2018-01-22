Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) A team of Congress leaders, including the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, today visited the border areas to take stock of the situation arising out of the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistan.

The Congress team met border dwellers and demanded a long term policy for them, as it hit out on the central government for not understanding the "ground facts" of the region.

"We will prepare a report and submit it to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for taking up the matter, both inside and outside the parliament, at the national level," party's J-K unit chief G A Mir said.

Twelve people, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 50 others injured in firing by Pakistan in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua and Samba along the International Border and the Line of Control since Thursday last.

The team, which comprised Congress Legislature Party Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora and Senior Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma besides Mir, visited Baira, Koratona, Kapoor Pur, Jarha Farm, Sai-Khurdh, Arnia, Marh and Hiranagar along the IB, a party spokesperson said here.

Mir lashed out at Pakistan for resorting to frequent ceasefire violation and targeting civilian population.

He also regretted that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has "miserably failed" to check the Pakistani designs and to ensure security and safety of border residents of J-K, according to the spokesperson.

He demanded a long-term policy including construction of concrete bunkers in border areas, besides providing plots and shelters in safer zones, provision of education, medical and other civic facilities at the time of their migration for the people of the border areas.

"But it is most unfortunate that present government is busy in praising itself without knowing the facts on ground," Mir said. PTI TAS KIS .

