protesting 'mass failure' Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Police today fired tear smoke shells to disperse a group of female students who were protesting against Kashmir University authorities for their "mass failure" in the examinations for which results were declared last week, officials said.

Students from several colleges assembled at the Maulana Azad Road here and blocked the traffic, demanding they be given back the papers they had written for their first semester examinations last year, they said.

The officials said that the police tried to persuade the protesting students to disperse peacefully, but in vain.

The cops then fired tear smoke shells to disperse the students, they said.

Talking to reporters, the students said they did not want re-evaluation or rechecking of their papers.

"We want to see our papers first. How can all the students fail? I think they have lost the answer sheets," one of the students said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Kashmir University said that the "poor results" were due to students not completing the formalities like filling the OMR answer sheet correctly.

"It is worthwhile to mention that the number of such candidates is more than 7,000. In order to resolve all these issues, it will take at least 15 days to correct and assess their OMR sheets and declare their results. The mistakes committed by the students on the OMR sheets can be seen on the sample copies of OMRs displayed on the university website," the spokesperson said.

He said that the evaluation of answer scripts is exclusively done at the college-level.

"Lapses, if any, found on part of the invigilating or supervisory staff, shall be recommended for appropriate action under rules," the spokesperson added. PTI MIJ KJ .

