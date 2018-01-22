London, Jan 22 (PTI) "Get Out" helmer Jordan Peele has said he is not in a mood to act and will completely focus on direction from now on.

"Get Out" has picked up a number of impressive nominations from the likes of the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with even Peele landing a nomination at the upcoming Director's Guild of America Awards, FemaleFirst reported.

During an appearance at "CBS This Morning", Peele was asked if he would be going down the same route of stopping acting in favour of directing as Daniel Day-Lewis.

To this he replied, "That's the idea. Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out. Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing." PTI SHD RDS .

