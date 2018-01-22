Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Julia Louis-Dreyfus became the first artiste to score nine SAG Awards win creating history.

The 57-year-old actor was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her role in "Veep".

Louis-Dreyfus, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, gave a miss to the ceremony and thanked the guild for the award on Twitter.

"I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win," she wrote.

The actor won another SAG at the event as the HBO series bagged the honour of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

"So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?" Louis-Dreyfus continued.

Her twin win at the 24th annual awards ceremony brought the actor's award tally to a total of nine, making her the artiste to have the highest SAGs till date. PTI RDS RDS .

