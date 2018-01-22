New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The national capital is likely to experince a cold day tomorrow with the MeT office here predicting light rains.

The minimum temperature today settled at 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the maximum was recorded at 25.2 degrees, four notches above the normal, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

The humidity was between 100 and 47 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy skies for tomorrow along with the possibility of moderate fog and light rains towards the afternoon and evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 9 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.8 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB ANB .

