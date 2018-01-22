Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Lily James says she had become "obsessive" with using the typewriter to prop for her role of Elizabeth Layton in the World War II drama, "The Darkest Hour".

The 28-year-old actor, who played personal secretary to Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill in the film, said she took typing lessons for six weeks.

"It's a real skill. I actually did six weeks of lessons.

I had this wonderful lady come round and she was very diligent and I asked for a typewriter for Christmas.

"They (typewriters) are hard, with the keys there is a lot of pressure and my fingers got really muscly and I became really obsessive, I sort of thought if I could get the typing right it will be fine, all my anxiety went into the typing," James told BANG Showbiz. PTI RDS RDS .

