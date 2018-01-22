New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal today felicitated children who have been conferred the 'National Bravery Award 2017'.

At a function held at the Raj Niwas here, Baijal said that these children have not only saved the lives of others by showing exemplary courage and strength but also have performed their duty towards humanity.

Two girls and a boy amongst the 18 'National Bravery Award 2017' winners have been given the award posthumously.

Of the 18 children, seven are girls and 11 are boys.

Baijal wished these children success in life and prayed for their good health and a bright future, "so that they can harness their positive energy in improving society and inspire more people to do selfless service".

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to the parents of the children who laid down their lives to save others. PTI BUN KJ .

