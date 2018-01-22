Mumbai Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Ministers from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will come together on a common platform here tomorrow to celebrate the foundation day of the northern state.

The event, Uttar Pradesh Day, has been organised by Abhiyan, a city-based organisation.

Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Swatantra Dev Singh and Mahendra Singh (all Uttar Pradesh), Vinod Tawde, Subhash Deshmukh and Dilip Kamble (all Maharashtra) will take part in the UP Day celebrations which will consist of cultural programmes, Amarjeet Mishra, the founder of Abhiyan, said.

The day is being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on January 24, but the event in Mumbai will be held tomorrow at Lion's Club maidan in suburban Santacruz.

The event will be inaugurated by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and attended by several party leaders from UP and Maharashtra besides the ministers, said Mishra.

The organisation has been celebrating the Uttar Pradesh Day in Mumbai since the last 30 years, said Mishra, who is also a general secretary of the Mumbai BJP.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP will be celebrating the day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into existence in 1950.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Abhiyan has invited me to be a part of Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations in Mumbai and I feel elated." "We never celebrated the foundation of our own state like Maharashtra and other states do, but thankfully the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to celebrate the day now," said Swatantra Dev Singh, the transport minister of UP.

District Magistrate of Varanasi Yogeshwar Ram Mishra has also been invited at the event where he will be presented the Dr Ram Manohar Tripathi Memorial Award.

The award is being given to the officer in recognition of his contribution in executing a slew of infrastructure and social projects in Varanasi, the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency, Amarjeet Mishra said. PTI APM RSY .

