Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI): The Institute of Company Secretaries has elected CS Makarand Lele, a fellow-member of the institute, as its president for 2018.

They also elected CS Ahalada Rao V, another fellow member as the vice-president for the year, the institute said in a statement today.

********** Kotak Securities offers trade via WhatsApp Kotak Securities has launched a "chat to trade" option for its customers that simplifies trading as easy as chatting and customers can place trades, in addition to trading via our app, website and calling dealers.

Customers can place trade in equity and derivatives segment in the live market via dealer. They can start trading via chat to trade by sending a WhatsApp or Telegram message on 7400102102 from their registered mobile number.

Chats transcripts are recorded and stored in pdf format, thereby making it un-editable and ensuring complete transparency.

********** Eros partners EStars to release Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China Eros International Media has partnered with China's E Stars Films to release Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan during the Chinese Lantern Festival in March.

The film dubbed in Mandarin, would be the first Salman Khan movie to release in China and is expected to be released across 8,000 plus screens.

********** Kalpataru Power bags Rs 871 cr contracts Kalpataru Power Transmission has bagged orders worth Rs 871 crore in its transmission, Railways and pipeline businesses in both domestic and international markets.

The company has secured a Rs 282-crore contract for design, supply and construction of substations and associated transmission line work from Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation.

It has also secured a 400kV double circuit transmission line contract from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and an order for 132 kV transmission line from Nepal Electricity Authority totaling around Rs 100 crore.

The company has also bagged a design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of railway electrification work for Rs 123 crores from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and another Rs 366 crore contract for pipeline augmentation work in Rajasthan from a private player.

********** Shree Ram Proteins IPO to list on NSE Emerge Shree Ram Proteins, a manufacturer of cotton linter, animal feed, cottonseed oil and cottonseed oil cake, is tapping the capital markets to raise around Rs 20 crore through an SME IPO.

The issue will open on January 23 and closes on 25 and will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, the company said today. The company has fixed a price-band of Rs 27-31.

Paisabazaar.com launches direct MFs to consumers Online marketplace for loans and cards Paisabazaar.com has launched direct mutual funds for retail customers on its platform.

Unlike in a regular plan where a part of investment is paid to the broker as commission by the mutual fund company, a direct mutual fund doesn't involve any type of commission and provides higher returns to the consumers and hence, is a much superior investment option. PTI AP DS DSK PSK BEN BEN .

