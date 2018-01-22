Thrissur(Ker), Jan 22 (PTI) Malayalam film actress Bhavana and Kannada film producer Naveen entered into wedlock here today.

The 'thalikattu' (mangalsutra tying) ceremony was held at the famous Thiruvambady Sri Krishna temple here following which a reception was held at a convention centre.

Actors Manju Warrier, Ramya Nambeesan, Lena, Navya Nair and Siddiq were among those who attended the function.

Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year after nearly four years of courtship.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's video congratulating Bhavana had gone viral yesterday.

"I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say goodluck. You are an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always," Priyanka had said.

Bhavana had made her acting debut in 2002 in Malayalam film 'Nammal' and went on to act in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies as well during her decade-long career.

Among her notable Malayalam films are 'Chronic Bachelor', 'CID Moosa', 'Chotta Mumbai', 'Twenty Twenty', 'Happy Husbands', 'Maykkundaoru Kunjaadu' with 'Adam Joan' being her last film to hit screens. PTI UD SS .

