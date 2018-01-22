Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The husband of an Additional Superintendent of Police today filed a case of adultery against a police inspector alleging that the latter was having an extra-marital relationship with the complainant's wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwa Prasad said that a complaint had been received from Surender Reddy alleging that inspector Mallikharjun Reddy of Nagarkurnool police was having an extra-marital relationship with the former's wife who is an ASP with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"We received a complaint and accordingly, we have registered a case against Mallikharjun Reddy and information has been sent to the SP of Nagarkurnool for a departmental inquiry. Information will also be sent to the Director General of the ACB for departmental action," the police official told PTI.

A case under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 497 (adultery) of the IPC was filed against Mallikharjun Reddy, he informed. PTI GDK BNM .

