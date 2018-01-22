New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the ninth floor of a mall in west Delhi's Janakpuri today, the police said.

Mohan Chaudhary, a resident of Uttam Nagar, jumped off the ninth floor corridor of the Mall in District Centre, Janakpuri, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding the reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. PTI SLB NSD .

