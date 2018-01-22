Palghar (Maha), Jan 22 (PTI) A court here today sentenced a 26-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl.

District Judge S S Gulhane also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on Mohammad Habibulla alias Barrister Karamali Shaikh.

The victim and the convict hailed from Fulpur. Habibulla, a rickshaw driver, used to take the girl in his auto to school when she was 15, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sunil Sawant told the court.

"They developed an illicit relationship and the girl gave birth to a child in 2011," he said.

Her parents allowed Habibulla to take the new born and they relocated to Palghar district along with their daughter, Sawant said.

Habibulla followed them and kidnapped the girl on December 23, 2013, and took her to Fulpur, and raped her, he said.

Police arrested Habibulla from Fulpur and rescued the girl, the court was informed.

The case was heard in a Palghar court as the convict had abducted the girl from here. PTI COR NRB ANB .

