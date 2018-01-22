Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 22 (PTI) A man allegedly hurled acid at his wife suspecting her fidelity in Jajpur district, police said today.

The woman, aged around 40 years, received serious burn injuries on her face and back in the incident on Saturday evening at Malapada village, they said.

The woman was rescued by neighbours who admitted her to the local hospital. Later, she was shifted to the district headquarters hospital here as her condition deteriorated.

The accused, identified as Bhagirathi Mahalik (45), was arrested yesterday and later remanded in judicial custody by a local court which rejected his bail plea, said Prasant Kumar Malla, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jajpur.

According to the FIR lodged by the 20-year-old daughter of the victim, her father, Bhagirathi, had been suspecting her mother's integrity and character.

He also used to allegedly tortured his wife physically and mentally, the FIR said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man picked up a fight with his wife, without any provocation and hurled the acid, the FIR said. PTI COR SKN RG .

