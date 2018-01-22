Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was today allegedly stabbed to death at his shop here today, police said.

Binoy was allegedly stabbed many times with a sharp edged steel pipe by one Ajith Antony at his shop at around 5 PM, they said.

Ajith fled the spot but was later nabbed by police.

Police said Binoy's body has been kept in the mortuary of a private hospital and would be handed over to his relatives tomorrow after autopsy.

Police suspect that the issue between the duo was an alleged affair with a woman and this led to the murder. PTI TGB APR APR .

