Palghar, Jan 22 (PTI) A man from Virar who consumed poison on January 20 today died at a hospital in Mumbai, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Jha, District Superintendent of Police Majunath Shinge was quoted as saying in an official release.

Jha is the brother of Vikas Jha, who had tried to set himself ablaze in November last year inside the office of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, a police officer said.

Vikas Jha had also tried to set the Deputy Superintendent of Police on fire, the officer said.

Amit Jha had alleged that police did not take any action in the case involving his brother and hence consumed poison, the officer said. PTI COR NRB .

