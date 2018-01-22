Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao was today killed in a train accident here, police said.

The mishap took place this morning when Bhalerao was on his way to Goregaon from Malad in the western suburbs, a police official said.

He did not provide further details.

Bhalerao, 22, shot to fame as a child actor and is best known for his role in the popular TV series 'Kunku'.

He had also worked in a Marathi film, 'Barayan' -- which released recently.

However, it was 'Kunku' that gave him popularity and made him a household name in Maharashtra.

Bhalerao had also featured in Marathi serials like 'Tu Majha Sangati', 'Nakushi' and 'Jyotiba Phule'. PTI DC RSY CHT .

