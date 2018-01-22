Shillong, Jan 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad today said the people of Meghalaya are fortunate to have a state of their own and it is their responsibility to strive towards progress and development of the state.

"The statehood movement was a people's movement and in spite of numerous challenges, the united efforts of the visionary leaders and the desire of the people for the recognition of the traditions and values ensured the people a state of their own," said the 46th statehood day programme.

The official Meghalaya Day celebration did not take place yesterday as it was a Sunday when most people of the Christian dominated state attend church.

The governor also acknowledged the sacrifice and contributions of the leaders and forefathers to protect the heritage, customs, traditions and practices of the state.

The Governor also gave away the Meghalaya Day Excellence Awards of the year to 15 employees of various government departments for their outstanding performance.

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers in Meghalaya on their statehood day.... I pray for good health and well being the people of Meghalaya." PTI JOP NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.