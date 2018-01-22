Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Bhagalpur was the coldest place in Bihar today at 3.5 degree celsius and the met department has forecast scattered fog in the morning in the state for the next two days.

The met office said that Bhagalpur and Purnea may witness dense fog or very dense fog tomorrow morning.

Patna may witness dense fog in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later and Gaya may witness fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later, it said.

The foggy weather situation is likely to improve in the state after two to three days as the maximum temperature is on the rise, the met office said adding cold day condition is not expected in Bihar.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degree celsius or lower and the maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4 degree celsius below its normal, it said.

Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees celsius, while Patna and Purnea registered 7.4 and 8 degrees celsius respectively as their minimum, the weather bulletin said.

The maximum temperature in Gaya was 24.4 degrees celsius, followed by Purnea at 22.5 degrees, Bhagalpur at 22 and Patna at 21.8 degree celsius, it said.

Except Gaya which recorded one degree above its normal maximum, all the three other major cities of Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea recorded one degree below their normal maximum, the bulletin said. PTI AR KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.